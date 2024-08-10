How to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr: Date, time, fight card, & more

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the light middleweight bout live from Las Vegas this weekend

Knockout king Vergil Ortiz Jr. will pursue the WBC Super Welterweight interim belt this August when he faces off with current holder Serhii Bohachuk in a hotly anticipated encounter from Las Vegas.

Ortiz Jr., who has won all 21 of his professional bouts to date by knockout, can get his hands on a world title when he meets the Ukrainian at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, one week after he was due to originally fight Tim Tszyu.

Having been slated to meet on the undercard of Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov seven days prior, Ortiz now headlines his own blockbuster encounter against an opponent coming off a career-best performance against Brian Mendoza.

Though thrown together only in late June, anticipation is riding high to see whether the Texan - a silver medalist at the 2016 Golden Gloves, can lay down another marker in a career that already looks to be among the most thrilling in modern boxing.

Elsewhere on the bill, Gabriela Fundora and Daniela Asenjo meet in an IBF women’s flyweight title contest, while Charles Conwell will square off with Khiary Gray in another exciting contest.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Let GOAL give you all the details.

When will Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. take place?

Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr. will face off on Saturday, August 10, with the fight due to take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Mostly used as a sports and concert venue, the hotel’s space has welcomed several other fights over the years and will play host to what could potentially be another historic night for Ortiz as he puts his unbeaten record and status as a knockout king on the line.

How to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch Price USA Saturday, August 10 23:30 ET DAZN 64.99 USD Canada Saturday, August 10 23:30 ET DAZN 64.99 CAD UK Sunday, August 11 04:30 BST DAZN 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, August 11 04:30 BST DAZN 19.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Sunday, August 11 06:30 KSA DAZN 69.99 SAR France Sunday, August 11 05:30 CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, August 11 13:30 AEST DAZN 39.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, August 11 05:30 SAST DAZN 360.00 ZAR India Sunday, August 11 09:00 IST DAZN 1,600.00 INR

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light middleweight Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Women’s flyweight Gabriela Fundora and Daniela Asenjo Light middleweight Charles Conwell vs Khiary Gray Welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr vs Jesus Antonio Perez Welterweight Joel Iriarte vs Thomas Guillemette Light middleweight Ema Kozin vs Cecilia Braekhus

Serhii Bohachuk professional boxing stats

Age: 29

Height: 6ft 0in

Reach: 73"

Total fights: 25

Record: 24-1 (23 KOs)

Vergil Ortiz Jr. professional boxing stats