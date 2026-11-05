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Europa League
team-logoSparta Prague
epet Arena
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth
Sparta Prague
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

Sparta Prague play Bournemouth in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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Europa League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

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✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

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✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

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Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
epet Arena

Sp. Prague and Bournemouth kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth live today: TV channel and live stream

In Germany, RTL+ will show Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live. You will find all the broadcast information below.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Recent results

Sparta Prague have won one, drawn two and lost two of their past five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Bohemians 1905 Prague. They also thrashed Slovacko 5-1, but lost 2-0 to Banik Ostrava in the cup and 1-0 to Olympiakos Piraeus in the Europa League. Across those five games, Sparta scored six goals and conceded three.

Bournemouth have won their last five competitive matches without conceding a goal. Most recently, they beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League. Before that, they defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. They scored ten goals and conceded none across the five matches.

SPP

SPP - Form

BOS
D0-0
OLY
L1-0
SLO
W5-1
BOS
L0-2
BOH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Line-ups

Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth lineups

4-3-3
Sparta Prague crest
Sparta Prague
SPP
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
J. SurovcikJ. SurovcikL. Mbe SohL. Mbe SohT. GuddalT. GuddalK. HoeverK. HoeverM. SuchomelM. SuchomelS. MannsverkS. MannsverkR. MacekR. MacekA. IrvingA. IrvingJ. BrunesJ. BrunesE. SinghatehE. SinghatehJ. AlcocerJ. AlcocerM. Di GregorioM. Di GregorioB. DiakiteB. DiakiteA. SmithA. SmithJ. HillJ. HillJ. SolerJ. SolerA. AdliA. AdliD. BrooksD. BrooksB. Gannon-DoakB. Gannon-DoakL. CookL. CookR. ChristieR. ChristieA. RodriguezA. Rodriguez
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-3-3
Sparta Prague

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Priske
  • M. Rose

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Form

SPP

SPP - Form

BOS
D0-0
OLY
L1-0
SLO
W5-1
BOS
L0-2
BOH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Head-to-head record

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400103+712
W
W
W
W
2
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431092+710
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
421165+17
D
L
W
W
11
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
17
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412164+25
D
L
D
W
18
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
19
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
412169-35
D
W
D
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410346-23
L
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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