WATCH: What a screamer! Seattle Sounders' Josh Atencio scores absolute rocket for first-ever MLS goal

On Saturday evening, Josh Atencio opened scoring for Seattle Sounders with an absolute screamer into St Louis City's goal in a 3-0 win.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the 65th minute of the game, Josh Atencio received a stray pass from Nicolas Lodeiro as he managed to find the 21-year-old midfielder in space thirty yards away from the goal. The youngster opened his body up for a shot with his right foot, the shot managed to beat a stranded Roman Burki, who did not move an inch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal opened the floodgates for the Sounders who then managed to find the back of the net five minutes later via Raul Ruidiaz, and the game ended with an unfortunate moment for St Louis City's Jacob Nerwinski as he turned the ball into his own goal.

WHAT NEXT? Seattle Sounders next face the Portland Timbers in Portland as they look to hold on to their first place in the Western Conference.