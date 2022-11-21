WATCH: Bukayo Saka for Golden Boot? Arsenal star scores classy second goal as England streak away from Iran
- Gunners starlet started World Cup opener
- Netted England's second of the game
- And also grabbed a fourth for Three Lions
WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old winger was handed a starting berth by Gareth Southgate for a meeting with Iran, as Manchester City star Phil Foden missed out. That show of faith was justified as Saka put England two goals up in the first half, before netting their fourth of the game just past the hour mark as he danced past statuesque Iranian defenders and curled the ball into the bottom corner.
Bukayo Saka. You beauty 😍— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022
The 21-year-old just casually doing this at a World Cup!
England 4-0 Iran
💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XMDz06vaiV
SAKA DOES IT AGAIN@England takes a 4-0 lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/dbhxDfWQVU— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: England were always in complete control against Iran, with a flurry of goals recorded towards the end of a first-half that was extended by 14 minutes due to an injury to the Iran goalkeeper.
WHAT NEXT? Having got off to the best possible start, Southgate will be hoping to see his side carry momentum into a meeting with the United States on Friday and a final Group B encounter with Wales on November 29.
