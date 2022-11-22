World Cup
WATCH: Ronaldo bursts into laughter after drawing unflattering portrait of Portugal team-mate Pepe
Soham Mukherjee
9:02 AM GMT 22/11/2022
- Portugal players given drawing task
- Ronaldo was paired with Pepe
- Couldn't stop laughing at his terrible effort
WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward's drawing 'skills' were on show when he produced an unflattering portrait of Pepe. Ronaldo couldn't contain his laughter, with Pepe's effort similarly hilarious.
Os 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗹 chegaram! 👤👨🎨🇵🇹 Vê os desenhos que a Seleção fez para oferecer instituições de cariz social 💯🖍 #VesteABandeira #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/xkhiCS0uCP— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 21, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? The 2016 Euros winners will begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Ghana.
