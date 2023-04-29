WATCH: Ridiculous Rodrygo pulls off sweet skill before assisting Karim Benzema in Real Madrid vs Almeria

Rodrygo pullled off a sublime piece of skill to set up Karim Benzema's second and give Real Madrid a commanding lead over Almeria on Saturday.

Rodrygo produced dazzling assist

Benzema scored second of the game

Madrid in control over Almeria early on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil star started the move with a fine through ball to Lucas Vazquez down the right, who returned the pass shortly after. The ball appeared to be slightly overhit but Rodrygo showed strength to initially hold off Samu Costa, before a delightful flick brought him past the Almeria midfielder and into space. The forward then found his Real Madrid strike partner, with Benzema lightning sharp to strike home from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 17th-minute goal marked an early brace for the Frenchman, as he took his tally for the season up to 26 goals across all competitions. Rodrygo, meanwhile, recorded his ninth assist of the campaign, as Real offered the perfect response to the setback in Girona in midweek - and alleviated some of the pressure on manager Carlo Ancelotti.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? The league now appears out of reach, with Barcelona eight points clear with a game in hand. But a resounding victory over league strugglers Almeria will be the perfect preparation for Madrid's Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6, as well as their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City on May 9.