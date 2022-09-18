WATCH: Rodrygo dances with Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior in goal celebration after painful week

- Special goal set up by Tchouameni pass
- Vinicius Junior has faced racism over his dancing
- Followed through on vow to keep celebrating
WHAT HAPPENED? The dance moves came hours after a racist chant from a group of Atletico Madrid supporters, as well as racist comments from president of Spanish football agents Pedro Bravo earlier in the week. Members of the Brazil national team, both past and present, have rallied behind Vinicius Junior.
RODRYGO SCORES AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY AND DANCES WITH VINICIUS 🤩🕺 pic.twitter.com/aekxsvMsZd— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 18, 2022
And Real Madrid are dancing! 🔥— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid in front in El Derbi ⚪ pic.twitter.com/ntFZJj51jm
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an emotional moment for the Brazilian contingent at Real Madrid, and a defiant message to critics of the way they play football.
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The team will be off until October 2 because of the international break.