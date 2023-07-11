WATCH: 'Robo-sheep with laser eyes' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney unveil HP as Wrexham's new global technology partner in hilarious video

Wrexham have pulled off another mammoth signing as co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney unveiled HP as the club's new global technology partner.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood actors made the announcement in a comical video as they at least tried to detail what the multinational technology company will bring to the League Two team.

"We also made a video to show you just how excited we are," McElhenney said before Reynolds added: "And to help you understand the complexities of a technology partnership that we already understand."

According to the duo, HP will bring to Wrexham such wonders as "computery... bionic legs, robo-sheep with laser eyes", as well as the usual technology and connectivity.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club went into further detail about what Wrexham can expect from HP, announcing on their website: "HP technology – including high-performance laptops, PC accessories and hybrid work-enabling services – will be used throughout the club and across back-office functions, as well as to improve the fan experience."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh side have already started their pre-season preparations and are set to embark on a tour of the United States, where they will face Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II.