Phil Foden has recreated Ronaldinho's iconic crossbar challenge advert ahead of the release of the CORTEIZ x Nike Air Max 95.

Foden appears in CORTEIZ x Nike ad

Recreates legendary R10 video

Sneaker release teaser has gone viral

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the highly anticipated release of the CORTEIZ x Nike Air Max 95 collaboration, the hype levels have only further been heightened following the release of a new advert that stars Manchester City star Foden paying homage to Ronaldinho and his iconic crossbar challenge advert that was released in 2005. Foden is seen lacing up in the new trainers and taking on a challenge of his own in the brilliant ad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldinho and Nike produced an advert that would become the first video to ever hit one million views on YouTube. The Brazilian, promoting his new Nike Tiempo boots, was seen lacing them up and juggling the ball, before perfectly rattling the crossbar several times.

It was later learned that the video was fake, but the advert remains iconic in the football world, and CORTEIZ using Foden to hark back to it is testament to that.

WHAT NEXT? While the 22-year-old certainly has the talent to be able to take to a pitch in a pair of Air Max 95, he'll most likely be switching back into his football boots for City's next game against Newcastle on Saturday - a huge clash in their pursuit of the Premier League title.