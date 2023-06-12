WATCH: Paul Scholes has still got it! Man Utd legend rolls back the years with trademark goal at Soccer Aid

Chris Burton
Paul Scholes Manchester UnitedGetty
Manchester UnitedEnglandPremier League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes proved that class is permanent with a trademark strike from distance during an appearance at Soccer Aid.

  • Ex-England star involved in charity game
  • Struck stunning effort from edge of the box
  • Ended up on losing side at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-England international, who spent his entire club career with the Red Devils, was among the former professionals to join celebrity guests in a charity game at Old Trafford. While he is now 48 years of age, the classy midfielder rolled the back the years early in the second half when a loose ball dropped his way on the edge of the box and he rifled the cleanest of strikes low into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scholes’ effort put England 2-1 up at the time, but a World XI – led by Jamaican spring king Usain Bolt – hit back to claim a 4-2 victory and successfully defend their Soccer Aid title.

WHAT NEXT? Scholes spent 20 years with United as a player, having briefly retired at one stage, and registered 155 goals for the Red Devils through 718 appearances – helping them to 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cup wins and two Champions League crowns.