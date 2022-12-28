WATCH: "Pass the ball!" - Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane learns German

Sadio Mane is learning German to help settle in at Bayern Munich a few months after his transfer from Liverpool

Mane is currently sidelined with an injury

The injury kept him from the World Cup with Senegal

Mane is using his time on the sidelines to improve his German

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Senegal forward is spending his time while recovering from injury studying German in readiness for his return to action for the Bundesliga giants.

In the video posted on the Bavarians' official social media pages, Mane is heard learning the basic German phrases a player needs on the field, including a very polite 'Please, pass the ball'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane is currently sidelined from football action after he suffered an injury to his right fibula during Bayern's 6-1 Bundesliga victory against Werder Bremen on November 8.

The former Liverpool player, who later underwent surgery, was forced to miss the World Cup in Qatar where his side Senegal reached the Round of 16 but lost 3-0 to England.

Since moving to Bayern, Mane has managed 14 top-flight appearances for the club and scored six goals. He scored his first of the season in the 6-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will resume their hunt for the Bundesliga title when they take on RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on January 20.