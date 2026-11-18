Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from a part of the world where geographical restrictions might apply? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the official broadcaster shows the match.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.

Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in to the official broadcaster for full access, then enjoy the match!

Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a Serie A clash that finds both teams in a difficult spell.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity. Absences are taking their toll, morale is low and the gap to the top weighs on them.

Internal controversy has added to Napoli's problems. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle, and transfer speculation suggests he could leave as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli have rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have lost two of their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 defeat at Frosinone. Those results have halted a side who had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams: Napoli are tenth and Torino 11th. Their head-to-head meeting carries more weight than the table might suggest.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis. Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available as he awaits more precise updates on their condition ahead of the match.

Torino have absentees of their own: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, after a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto and a 2-0 league loss to Juventus. Their only win in that period came away to Monza, where they won 4-1. Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Torino have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, following a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that period came against Monza, 3-2, and at Parma, 3-0. Abate's side have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games and Torino three.

League table

Napoli are currently tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.