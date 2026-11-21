Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere you might face geographical restrictions? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here is how to watch on TV or stream the match.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both sides going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll. Morale is low and the gap to the top is growing.

Kevin De Bruyne has yet to settle in and is at the centre of speculation that he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli have rejected it. The situation remains in flux.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have lost two of their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 defeat at Frosinone. Those results have stalled a side that had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates them in the table: Napoli are tenth and Torino 11th. There is more riding on this meeting than their positions might suggest.

Here are the details for watching live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis, with Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their fitness expected as the match approaches.

Torino also have absentees. Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A. Before that came a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto and a 2-0 league loss to Juventus. Their only win in that spell was a 4-1 victory away to Monza. Across those five games, Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They drew 1-1 at Lecce most recently, after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that spell were a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 win at Parma. Abate's side have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals to Torino's three across those games.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.