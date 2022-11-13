WATCH: Napoli fans flood Osimhen with selfie & autograph requests after Udinese goal

Napoli fans mobbed Victor Osimhen with selfie and autograph requests following his goal in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Udinese.

Osimhen has become a crowd favourite in Naples

Fans were eager to get a photo with Nigerian

The 23-year-old is top of the Serie A Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria striker has become a popular figure among Napoli supporters due to his efficiency in front of goal. After scoring the first goal in Saturday’s win, fans could not let him leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium without asking for photos and autographs.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I want to win with this team, with Napoli,” Osimhen said after the game. “If I get the top scorer award as well, so much the better, but what really matters is achieving something important with my teammates.”

“[Eljif] Elmas put in a wonderful delivery and I got my head on it. I'm happy because it opened the scoring for us and it wasn't an easy game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Osimhen’s 10th of the season and ninth in the league which took him to the top of the Serie A scoring charts, despite missing three weeks of action due to injury.

Saturday’s strike was also his eighth in as many matches and he looks on course to break last season’s tally of 14 in the league and 18 in all competitions.

Osimhen’s ruthlessness in front of goal seems to have delighted not just the Azzurri fans but rival supporters as well given the way police in Rome also mobbed him for selfies following his strike against AS Roma when Napoli won 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico in October.

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen’s form is a blessing for Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro who will be hoping for more of the same when the Super Eagles take on Portugal in a friendly match on Thursday.