Watch: Mourinho snubs Roma fans after almost being hit by a snowball before Bodo/Glimt defeat
Jose Mourinho opted to snub supporters ahead of Roma’s Europa Conference League clash with Bodo/Glimt after a snowball was launched at him.
The Portuguese was heading to the team bus when leaving the training base in Norway, with a number of young fans eager to see him before he departed.
Mourinho initially headed in their direction, but quickly changed his mind after almost being hit by an icy missile.
Watch Mourinho have a snowball thrown at him
The Roma boss was less than impressed and walked away without saying a word.
Mourinho’s mood did not improve during the match following his meeting with local supporters as Roma suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their quarter-final, with the Norwegian outfit now unbeaten in three meetings with the Serie A heavyweights this season.