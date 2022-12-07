News Matches
WATCH: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI joins fans to celebrate historic win over Spain

Joel Omotto
6:06 AM GMT 07/12/2022
Morocco fans.
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI was among ecstatic supporters who reveled in the Atlas Lions’ historic run to the World Cup quarter-finals.
  • Morocco’s royalty joined in the celebrations after the win
  • Atlas Lions fans, players & journalists could not hide their joy
  • North Africans beat Spain to secure historic quarter-final ticket

WHAT HAPPENED? King Mohammed VI was among those at the Education City Stadium who witnessed Morocco beat Spain on post-match penalties and after the game, he joined fans in the streets of Al Rayyan to celebrate the win.

Morocco withstood the pressure to take the game to extra time and ultimately penalties where they beat Spain 3-0 after Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi slotted in their spot kicks while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou denied Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had hit the post.

Victory saw Morocco seal a maiden World Cup quarter-final ticket, joining Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal as the African teams to achieve the feat and their fans back home, in Qatar, and beyond, could not hide their joy.

The players also joined their families in the stands to toast to the win and the celebrations extended to the dressing room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco have now stopped Croatia, Belgium and Spain on their way to the last eight, showing great resilience and quality to go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best.

The Class of 2022 has also surpassed the Atlas Lions’ best ever performance at the World Cup which came in 1986 when they reached the round of 16. Morocco finished top of their group following a goalless draw with Croatia followed by 2-0 and 2-1 wins over Belgium and Canada respectively.

Their tight defence has carried them through as they have conceded just once in four games, an own goal against Canada.

WHAT’S MORE? Moroccan journalists also found it hard to stay neutral when the North Africans made history.

WHAT’S NEXT? Morocco will now take on Portugal in the quarter-final on Saturday.

