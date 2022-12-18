WATCH: Morocco fan proposes to girlfriend in stadium during World Cup Croatia match

A Morocco fan chose the Khalifa International Stadium as the venue for his marriage proposal during the World Cup third-place playoff game.

Morocco fan delighted supporters by proposing in the stands

The man received a “yes” from the surprised woman

Atlas Lions could not make it even better as they lost to Croatia

WHAT HAPPENED? The fan, dressed in a Morocco jersey, was among the Atlas Lions’ supporters in the stands during the North African nation’s clash with Croatia and decided to pop the question to the delight of fellow supporters nearby.

The visibly surprised woman said “yes” to the proposal, drawing loud cheers from other fans who captured the joyous scene on their phones.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco did not make it a completely happy ending for the two following their 2-1 loss to Croatia to finish fourth in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions have captured the hearts of supporters worldwide with their never-say-die attitude in Qatar as they marched to the semi-final, becoming the first-ever African country to achieve such a feat.

Walid Regragui’s side finished top of their group ahead of Croatia and Belgium before eliminating Spain and Portugal, in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, but found the going tough against holders France in the last four.

WHAT’S NEXT? While Morocco shift focus to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the two lovebirds will perhaps begin their wedding preparations.