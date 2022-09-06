WATCH: Mbappe and Neymar combine for stunning goal in PSG's Champions League opener against Juventus

- Neymar and Mbappe combine for wondergoal
- PSG begin Champions League campaign with tough test
- French giants pushing for long-awaited European glory
WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's pursuit of a Champions League trophy began with a bang as Mbappe and Neymar combined for a wondergoal. Mbappe then went on to double his team's lead just minutes later.
A THUNDEROUSLY APPLAUSE-WORTHY GOAL BY MBAPPE! 💥— UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022
BUT HOW ABOUT THAT MAGISTERIAL ASSIST FROM NEYMAR! 👑 pic.twitter.com/w7zGzFNb3k
Does this count as a 'stop that' tweet?— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 6, 2022
True filth between Mbappé and Neymar 😮💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/oA00jpXa0v
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and Neymar have had their ups and downs, but they were at their best on this one. Facing their toughest opponent of the group stage, PSG's superstars made an early statement.
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Following the opener against Juve, PSG will face Maccabi Haifa and Benfica as their other two group stage opponents.