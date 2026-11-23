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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are going through a difficult spell in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca was left fuming after VAR ruled out a goal from Erling Haaland.

That draw left them without a win in four league games. At the back, the numbers are just as worrying: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli returned to winning ways on Saturday, as Scott McTominay's goal earned a 1-0 win over Torino. That ended a poor run which began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri urged caution, explaining that the final three matchdays of the league phase will largely decide Napoli's European campaign. Still, he insisted his side will go after a result at City too.

Fine margins could settle it in Manchester, with City searching for solidity and Napoli riding a fresh wave of confidence. Here's everything you need to know about TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Maresca is expected to name a City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. Nobody is currently reported as unavailable or suspended.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI features Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the key attacking figures. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara came off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's record is identical: two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 goals scored and 8 conceded. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri got his side back on track with the 1-0 win over Torino. Their 4-1 away win over Monza remains their biggest victory of the period.

Head-to-head

City have the upper hand in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and one draw in the last five encounters, all in the Champions League. They last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Across those games, City have scored 10 goals and Napoli 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, while Napoli are 27th. For the Italians, the trip to the Etihad carries real weight in a part of the table they still need to defend.