WATCH: Man City defender Akanji is a maths genius as he completes complex calculations in seconds

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji solved complex mathematical calculations in seconds to prove that he is a maths genius.

Defender joined Man City in summer

Is also a maths whizz

Has shown off impressive skills

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old Switzerland international has proved he's not just a very talented footballer but he's also a maths genius. Akanji has shown off his incredible mental arithmetic ability by solving complex calculations related to Manchester City within seconds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Akanji joined the Sky Blues in the summer for £15 million from Borussia Dortmund. He has played in four matches so far including last weekend's 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR AKANJI? Akanji is in Manchester City's matchday squad for the team's Premier League clash against Southampton in the Premier League.