How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder: Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 fight card, start times & more info

How to catch the crucial heavyweight bout live from Riyadh this weekend

Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder will seek to restore some lustre to their bruised reputations in the heavyweight division when both men meet in the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to kick-start June's boxing schedule.

The two men arrive after separate defeats to New Zealand's Joseph Parker and will need to secure victory over the other to boost their credibility, similar to Oleksandr Usyk's long-awaited unification victory over Tyson Fury earlier this year.

Once a genuine contender to be considered the best in the world, Wilder has seen his stock tumble since he drew against the Briton and then lost the subsequent two fights in their trilogy, with his reverse against Parker the third in four fights now.

Zhang appeared to be headed for the big leagues before a loss to Filip Hrgovic checked his momentum. His defeat against Parker leaves him needing a win here if he is ever to earn back a crucial world title shot down the line.

With so much at stake for both men, it's shaping up to be one of the most thrilling nights in boxing, even amid a year that has already seen no shortage of blockbuster performances and moments.

So, how can you catch it all unfold? GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder fight this weekend.

When is Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder?

Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder will fight on Saturday, June 1, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 card set by the two rival promotions.

The venue has become synonymous with major heavyweight fight cards in recent months. It hosted Oleksandr Usyk's win over Tyson Fury earlier this year and Antony Joshua's clashes with Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin.

Date: Saturday, June 1

Saturday, June 1 Time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET

7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET Zhang vs Wilder ringwalks (approx): TBA

How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder

The fight will be available in a number of regions on DAZN. Below, GOAL breaks down the PPV price and main event ringwalk times by region:

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch PPV Price USA Saturday, June 1 14:00 ET DAZN 69.99 USD Canada Saturday, June 1 14:00 ET DAZN 69.99 CAD UK Saturday, June 1 19:00 BST DAZN 21.99 GBP Ireland Saturday, June 1 19:00 BST DAZN 21.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Saturday, June 1 21:00 KSA DAZN 79.99 SAR France Saturday, June 1 20:00 CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, June 2 04:00 AEST DAZN 34.99 AUD South Africa Saturday, June 1 20:00 SAST DAZN 399.99 ZAR India Saturday, June 1 23:30 IST DAZN 1,850.00 INR

Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder Fight Card

Weight class Main card Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder Light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois Featherweight Ray Ford vs Nick Ball Middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams Light heavyweight Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards

Zhilei Zhang professional boxing stats

Age : 41

: 41 Height : 6ft 6in

: 6ft 6in Reach : 80"

: 80" Total fights : 29

: 29 Record: 26-2-1 (21 KOs)

Deontay Wilder professional boxing stats