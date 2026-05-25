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World Cup
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James Freemantle

Where to watch Senegal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

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World Cup
Senegal

When and where?

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World Cup - Grp. I
New York/New Jersey Stadium

Group I Table

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Who is showing the World Cup in Senegal?

In Senegal, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and the major regional pay-TV network.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

SuperSport

Pay-TV

Broadcasting all 104 matches of the expanded tournament live. SuperSport holds the comprehensive pay-TV rights across sub-Saharan Africa, accessible via satellite on DStv.

RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise)

Free-to-Air

As the national public broadcaster, RTS is showing key tournament matches for free. This guaranteed coverage includes all of Senegal's matches, broadcasting live across its terrestrial and satellite channels so fans nationwide can follow the Lions of Teranga.



Frequently asked questions

Senegal is in World Cup Group I alongside France, Iraq and Norway. 

Senegal opens up its 2026 World Cup campaign on June 16th against 2022 runners-up France. It's a rematch of that iconic meeting in 2002, where The Lions of Teranga roared to a surprise win, shocking the world by beating the then-defending champions. 

Senegal has selected New Brunswick, New Jersey, as their official base camp for the 2026 World Cup.

Saudi-based trio Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are the experienced spine of a solid Senegal side. Ex-Liverpool attacker Mane, arguably the most iconic player in the nation's history, will be their talisman again. Mendy will wear the gloves, and his former Chelsea teammate Koulibaly will marshal the back four. 

Also look out for Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr and Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson, he's been on loan there from Chelsea.

In Senegal, the official home for the 2026 World Cup is RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise).

Senegal has qualified for the FIFA World Cup four times. The Lions of Teranga achieved their best showing when they reached the quarter-finals in 2002. That year, they shocked the globe by beating defending champions France in their first-ever World Cup match. 

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