Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters
🌍 Country / Region
📺 Broadcaster
🇦🇫 Afghanistan
ATN
🇦🇱 Albania
TV Klan
🇩🇿 Algeria
ENTV
🇦🇩 Andorra
RTVE | M6 | DAZN
🇦🇷 Argentina
Telefe | TV Pública
🇦🇺 Australia
SBS
🇦🇹 Austria
ORF | ServusTV
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
İTV
🇧🇪 Belgium
VRT | RTBF
🇧🇴 Bolivia
Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
🇧🇷 Brazil
Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports
🇧🇬 Bulgaria
BNT
🇰🇭 Cambodia
Hang Meas
🇨🇦 Canada
Bell Media
🇨🇱 Chile
Chilevisión
🇨🇳 China
CMG
🇨🇴 Colombia
Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports
🇨🇷 Costa Rica
Teletica | Tigo Sports
🇭🇷 Croatia
HRT
🇨🇾 Cyprus
Sigma TV
🇨🇿 Czechia
ČT | TV Nova
🇩🇰 Denmark
DR | TV2
🇪🇨 Ecuador
Teleamazonas
🇸🇻 El Salvador
TCS | Tigo Sports
🇪🇪 Estonia
TV3
🇫🇯 Fiji
FBC
🇫🇮 Finland
Yle | MTV3
🇫🇷 France
M6 | beIN Sports
🇩🇪 Germany
ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport
🇬🇷 Greece
ERT
🇬🇹 Guatemala
Albavisión | Tigo Sports
🇭🇳 Honduras
Televicentro | Tigo Sports
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
PCCW
🇭🇺 Hungary
MTVA
🇮🇸 Iceland
RÚV
🇮🇩 Indonesia
TVRI | RRI
🇮🇷 Iran
IRIB TV3
🇮🇪 Ireland
RTÉ
🇮🇱 Israel
KAN | Charlton
🇮🇹 Italy
RAI | DAZN
🇯🇵 Japan
NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
QAZTRK
🇽🇰 Kosovo
RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport
🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
KTRK
🇱🇻 Latvia
TV3 Latvia
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
SRG SSR
🇱🇹 Lithuania
TV3 Lithuania
🇱🇺 Luxembourg
VRT | RTBF
🇲🇴 Macau
TDM
🇲🇻 Maldives
Medianet
🇲🇹 Malta
PBS
🇲🇺 Mauritius
MBC
🇲🇽 Mexico
TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca
🌎 Middle East and North Africa
beIN Sports
🇲🇳 Mongolia
EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO
🇲🇪 Montenegro
Arena Sport | RTCG
🇳🇵 Nepal
Acepro Media | Prime TV
🇳🇱 Netherlands
NOS
🇳🇿 New Zealand
TVNZ
🇳🇮 Nicaragua
Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports
🇲🇰 North Macedonia
Arena Sport
🇳🇴 Norway
NRK | TV2
🇵🇦 Panama
Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports
🇵🇾 Paraguay
Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports
🇵🇪 Peru
América Televisión
🇵🇭 Philippines
Aleph Group
🇵🇱 Poland
TVP
🇵🇹 Portugal
Sport TV | LiveModeTV
🇷🇴 Romania
Antena
🇷🇺 Russia
Match TV
🇸🇲 San Marino
RAI | DAZN
🇷🇸 Serbia
RTS | Arena Sport
🇸🇬 Singapore
Mediacorp
🇸🇰 Slovakia
STVR | TV JOJ
🇸🇮 Slovenia
Arena Sport
🇿🇦 South Africa
SABC | SportyTV
🌏 South America
DSports | Disney+
🇰🇷 South Korea
JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK
🇪🇸 Spain
RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN
🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa
New World TV | SuperSport
🇸🇪 Sweden
SVT | TV4
🇨🇭 Switzerland
SRG SSR
🇹🇼 Taiwan
ELTA | EBC | TTV
🇹🇯 Tajikistan
Varzish TV | TV Football
🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
ETO
🇹🇷 Türkiye
TRT
🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan
Turkmenistan Sport
🇺🇦 Ukraine
MEGOGO
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
BBC | ITV
🇺🇸 United States
Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)
🇺🇾 Uruguay
Canal 5 | Antel TV
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
Zo'r TV
🇻🇪 Venezuela
Televen
🇻🇳 Vietnam
VTV
Read more: Norway FIFA World Cup kits 2026: Home, away, release dates & prices
What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Norway?
Fans looking to catch every moment of Norway's quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on NRK and TV2.
Best VPNs and free streams to watch Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
To watch the Norway National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:
- Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
- Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
- Connect to a Strategic Server
- Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
- Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Norway game live!
The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM
Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.
- Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
- Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
- Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
- Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.