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World Cup
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🇧🇪STREAM ON RTBF🇪🇬STREAM ON beIN SPORTS
James Freemantle

Where to watch Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Egypt

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. G
BC Place Vancouver

Group G Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
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Who are Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G opponents?

Date (EEST)

Opponent

Venue

Kick-off Time (EEST)

Jun 15

🇧🇪 Belgium

Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington, USA)

22:00 EEST

Jun 22

🇳🇿 New Zealand

BC Place (Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN)

04:00 EEST

Jun 27

🇮🇷 Iran

Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington, USA)

06:00 EEST

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Egypt?

In Egypt and across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are held by beIN SPORTS. The network will provide comprehensive, live coverage of all 104 matches of the expanded tournament.

Premium Cable & Satellite Television

beIN SPORTS MAX Channels: beIN has launched a dedicated bouquet of six MAX channels exclusively to handle the massive volume of tournament fixtures.

beIN SPORTS 4K HDR: For viewers with compatible televisions and premium tiers, matches will be broadcast in ultra-high-definition with enhanced visual clarity.

Multilingual Coverage: * Arabic: Continuous live coverage and extensive daily studio programming will run on beIN SPORTS MAX 1 to 4.

  • English: Dedicated English studio analysis and live matches will broadcast 15 hours daily on beIN SPORTS MAX 5.
  • French: Complete French language match feeds will be handled on beIN SPORTS MAX 6.
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Digital Live Streaming

For cord-cutters and mobile viewers in Egypt, the entire tournament can be streamed live and on-demand through beIN's official over-the-top (OTT) digital platforms:

TOD: The network's premier subscription streaming app will mirror all live linear feeds and offer exclusive digital match content.

beIN CONNECT: Accessible via web browsers, tablets, and smart TVs for existing network subscribers.

Egypt's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Eight years after their long-awaited appearance on the global stage in Russia which snapped a twenty-eight-year tournament drought, Egypt are finally back on football's biggest stage. The Pharaohs are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Mohamed Salah with a dynamic, highly energetic new generation. For the passionate Egyptian fanbase, this return to the World Cup is more than just a qualification; it is the culmination of a massive transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Africa's premier footballing heavyweights.

Hossam Hassan Egypt 2026Getty Images

Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the Pharaohs finished their African preliminary group completely unbeaten with eight victories and two draws. The undisputed driving force behind this run was Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, whose blistering form yielded a staggering nine goals during qualification, making him one of the most lethal attackers in the African preliminaries. Under the guidance of Egyptian manager Hossam Hassan, who took the reins in early 2024, Egypt navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Hassan, who brings valuable legendary pedigree as the nation's all-time greatest goalscorer, has implemented a system heavily reliant on rigid defensive organization and clinical transitional play. Recognizing the sheer athletic proficiency of players like Omar Marmoush, Trézéguet, and Emam Ashour, Hassan prefers a compact setup that breeds structural solidarity and restricts space for the opposition. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his pragmatic system translates into consistent attacking variety, avoiding the trap of becoming too deeply pinned or blunt when attempting to withstand and counter the resilient, world-class offenses they are guaranteed to face in Group G.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK | ITVX | STV Scotland | STV Player

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

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Frequently asked questions

Egypt will contest World Cup Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand. 

beIN Sports will broadcast all 104 matches live in HD and 4K Ultra-HD. Specialised "World Cup" channels are typically activated before the tournament.

Superstar Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season as a bona fide club legend. The 33-year-old turns 34 on the 15th of June, the same day they begin their campaign against Belgium. 

Also, keep an eye out for Man City attacker Omar Marmoush. 

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Egyptian National Team has officially selected Spokane, Washington, as its Team Base Camp.

The Pharaohs open up their World Cup campaign on 15 June against Belgium. They'd dearly love to give skipper Mo Salah the ultimate birthday gift by winning that game. 

Including the upcoming 2026 tournament, Egypt has qualified for the FIFA World Cup four times.

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