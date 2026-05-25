Where to watch Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In Belgium, the broadcast rights for the tournament are split between the nation’s major public broadcasters to cover both linguistic communities free-to-air. Dutch-speaking fans in Flanders can watch the match live on VRT networks or stream it via the VRT MAX platform, while French-speaking viewers in Wallonia can catch the action on RTBF networks and the RTBF Auvio streaming app. Meanwhile, in Egypt, the match will be broadcast exclusively on beIN SPORTS. As the official rights holder for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, beIN will air the game live on its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels, with comprehensive live streaming available via the beIN CONNECT app and the TOD streaming service.

What is Belgium's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Belgium vs Egypt will take place at the iconic Seattle Stadium. Because this is the Red Devils' highly anticipated tournament opener against a formidable African powerhouse, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent Egypt Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Kick-Off Time 12:00 PM (Local) / 8:00 PM (BST) Stadium Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) City Seattle, Washington, USA

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in Belgium?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Belgium's World Cup campaign, tune in via VRT and RTBF.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Belgium National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Belgium game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.