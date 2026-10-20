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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
Stream the 2026 Ballon d'Or for FREE on DAZN
Chris Dickens

Ballon d'Or 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE: Online streams, TV channels, date, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony live and for free.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or, arguably the most prestigious individual award that can be won by a soccer player, will be presented at the London Palladium on Monday October 26, this being the first time the annual award ceremony has taken place outside of Paris in a tribute to its inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews.

France Football's famous golden ball accolade, which was launched in 1956 and was first presented to a female player in 2018, has recognised many of the greatest players in the world. Ousmane Dembélé is hoping to retain the men's crown, an award won eight times by Lionel Messi and five times by Cristiano Ronaldo between 2008 and 2023. There will be a different winner of this year's Ballon d'Or Féminin, following in the footsteps of Aitana Bonmatí, who has won the prize in each of the past three years.

But how can you watch the ceremony live and for free? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

When is the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date, start time & live stream

Date

Monday, October 26, 2026

Time

8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT 

Venue

London Palladium, London, England

Live stream

DAZN (most territories, see below for exceptions)

Watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony on DAZNSign up for a FREE membership

In most countries around the world, streaming service DAZN will be broadcasting exclusive live coverage of the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony for free. In order to watch the ceremony, you just need to sign up for a free DAZN membership – you only need to provide your email address – or log into your existing account regardless of whether or not you have an ongoing subscription.

However, in a selected number of countries and territories, the Ballon d'Or ceremony is being screened by other, local platforms. GOAL takes you through where you can watch the ceremony in these countries – if your country is not listed in the table below, you should be able to watch the ceremony via DAZN.

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Armenia

FAST Media

FAST Media

Azerbaijan, Belarus, Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Russia

Quest Media

Quest Media

Bulgaria

bTV

bTV

Czechia

TV Nova

TV Nova

France

L'Équipe TV (free-to-air)

L’Équipe TV

Georgia

Setanta Sports and Silknet

Setanta Sports / Silknet

Hungary

RTL Hungary

RTL Hungary

Norway

TV2

TV2

Romania

Clever Media

Clever Media

Slovakia

TV Nova

TV Nova

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar+

This year's ceremony will be presented by Kate Scott and Thierry Henry. Former Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and France striker Henry, who was the Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2003, co-presents live coverage of the UEFA Champions League alongside Scott on CBS Sports in the United States.

READ MORE: Ballon d'Or announces iconic venue and star-studded hosting duo for historic 70th-anniversary ceremony

Watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony on DAZNSign up for a FREE membership

Who are the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees?

GOAL takes you through the full list of nominees for each of the awards that will be presented at the Ballon d'Or ceremony below:

2026 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Player

Club(s)

National team

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

England

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

Marc Cucurella

Chelsea / Real Madrid

Spain

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain

France

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

Gabriel Magalhães

Arsenal

Brazil

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Norway

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Morocco

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

England

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain

Georgia

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Spain

Sadio Mané

Al-Nassr

Senegal

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

France

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Argentina

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

France

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Ecuador

Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

Declan Rice

Arsenal

England

Rodri

Manchester City / Barcelona

Spain

Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

Ferran Torres

Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Brazil

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

2026 Ballon d'Or Féminin nominees

Player

Club(s)

National team

Selma Bacha

OL Lyonnes

France

Barbra Banda

Orlando Pride

Zambia

Esmee Brugts

Barcelona

Netherlands

Klara Bühl

Bayern Munich

Germany

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal

Spain

Scarlett Camberos

Club América

Mexico

Kerstin Casparij

Manchester City

Netherlands

Temwa Chawinga

Kansas City Current

Malawi

Cata Coll

Barcelona

Spain

Melchie Dumornay

OL Lyonnes

Haiti

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

Norway

Alex Greenwood

Manchester City

England

Patri Guijarro

Barcelona

Spain

Pernille Harder

Bayern Munich

Denmark

Yui Hasegawa

Manchester City

Japan

Rose Lavelle

Gotham FC

United States

Mapi León

Barcelona / London City Lionesses

Spain

Lorena

Kansas City Current

Brazil

Melvine Malard

Manchester United / Chelsea

France

Manaka Matsukubo

North Carolina Courage / Chelsea

Japan

Vivianne Miedema

Manchester City

Netherlands

Ewa Pajor

Barcelona

Poland

Clàudia Pina

Barcelona

Spain

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona / London City Lionesses

Spain

Wendie Renard

OL Lyonnes

France

Alessia Russo

Arsenal

England

Khadija Shaw

Manchester City

Jamaica

Momoko Tanikawa

Bayern Munich

Japan

Caroline Weir

Real Madrid / OL Lyonnes

Scotland

Tessa Wullaert

Inter Milan / Como

Belgium

2026 Kopa Trophy nominees

Player

Club(s)

National team

Kerim Alajbegović

RB Salzburg / Juventus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Lille / Manchester City

Morocco

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

Yan Diomandé

RB Leipzig / Real Madrid

Ivory Coast

Lennart Karl

Bayern Munich

Germany

Éli Junior Kroupi

Bournemouth

France

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Spain

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg / Aston Villa

Switzerland

Ibrahim Maza

Bayer Leverkusen

Algeria

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

France

2026 Women's Kopa Trophy nominees

Player

Club(s)

National team

Veerle Buurman

Chelsea

Netherlands

Vicky López

Barcelona

Spain

Felicia Schröder

BK Häcken / Real Madrid

Sweden

Clara Serrajordi

Barcelona

Spain

Lily Yohannes

OL Lyonnes

United States

2026 Yashin Trophy nominees

Player

Club(s)

National team

Yassine Bounou

Al-Hilal

Morocco

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid

Belgium

Joan García

Barcelona

Spain

Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund

Switzerland

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa / Chelsea

Argentina

Édouard Mendy

Al-Ahli

Senegal

David Raya

Arsenal

Spain

Matvey Safonov

Paris Saint-Germain

Russia

Unai Simón

Athletic Bilbao

Spain

Vozinha

Chaves / Colo-Colo

Cape Verde

2026 Women's Yashin Trophy nominees

Player

Club

National team

Ann-Katrin Berger

Gotham FC

Germany

Cata Coll

Barcelona

Spain

Hannah Hampton

Chelsea

England

Lorena

Kansas City Current

Brazil

Ayaka Yamashita

Manchester City

Japan

2026 Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy nominees

Coach

Team

Nationality

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Spanish

Luis de la Fuente

Spain

Spanish

Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Spanish

Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich

Belgian

Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain

Spanish

2026 Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy nominees

Coach

Team(s)

Nationality

Jonatan Giráldez

OL Lyonnes

Spanish

Andrée Jeglertz

Manchester City

Swedish

Nils Nielsen

Japan

Danish

Pere Romeu

Barcelona

Spanish

Elena Sadiku

Celtic / BK Häcken

Swedish

2026 Men's Club of the Year nominees

Club

League

Country

Arsenal

Premier League

England

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Germany

Bodø/Glimt

Eliteserien

Norway

Flamengo

Brasileirão

Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1

France

2026 Women's Club of the Year nominees

Club

League

Country

Barcelona

Liga F

Spain

Bayern Munich

Frauen-Bundesliga

Germany

Club América

Liga MX Femenil

Mexico

Manchester City

Women's Super League

England

OL Lyonnes

Première Ligue

France

Who are the bookmakers tipping to win the Ballon d'Or?

Among UK bookmaking firms, Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane is leading the betting to win the 2026 men's Ballon d'Or. As of Tuesday October 20, he is shortest priced at 1/2 among various bookmakers according to betting odds comparison website Oddschecker.

Next is Barcelona and Spain FIFA World Cup winner Lamine Yamal, last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up and the back-to-back Kopa Trophy award winner, who is as short as evens in some places.

Beyond the two bookmakers' favourites, Real Madrid and France's Kylian Mbappé is generally priced at 12/1, while Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be found at 16/1.

Three previous Ballon d'Or winners in the men's shortlist are among those priced at shorter odds. Eight-time winner Lionel Messi is available at 16/1, last year's Golden Ball recipient Ousmane Dembélé can be found at 22/1, while 2024 winner Rodri's shortest price is 25/1.

Odds for the Ballon d'Or Féminin aren't as widely available as they are for the men's award, but according to US prediction market website Polymarket, the 2021 and 2022 winner Alexia Putellas – the Spain international who joined Women's Super League newcomers London City Lionesses this summer – is rated as an overwhelming 94% favourite to win the award as of Tuesday October 20.

The only other player ranked with a more than 1% chance of winning the Ballon d'Or Féminin is Barcelona and Poland's Ewa Pajor. Aitana Bonmatí, the winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin in each of the last three years, is not on this year's shortlist.

Are Real Madrid boycotting this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony?

It is as yet unclear whether or not a delegation from Real Madrid will be in attendance at the London Palladium for the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Los Blancos have made headlines by essentially boycotting the ceremony in each of the last two years, opting not to send a party to the 2024 ceremony after learning that the club's Brazil international forward Vinícius Júnior would miss out on the top prize to Spain captain Rodri, then of Manchester City and now of Barcelona.

Real Madrid also decided not to send representatives to Paris for last year's Ballon d'Or gala, in a move some media sources perceived as a protest against the voting system used by organisers France Football.

However, it appears as if the Madrid club may have changed its stance towards the award. Last month, the club posted a message to X (formerly Twitter) recognising that four of its men's players – Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior – had been nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or prize.

READ MORE: A year after the boycott: Real Madrid changes its stance towards the Ballon d'Or

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