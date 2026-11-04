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Europa League on TV

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Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen?

Lilleström head into this match full of confidence after winning four of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Hans Erik Ödegaard's side won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat was a heavy 0:6 loss away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

With three wins and two defeats in their last five matches, Viktoria Pilsen arrive in good form too. Their most recent outing brought a comfortable 0:4 away win against Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. In the Europa League, Pilsen most recently lost 1:2 against PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Form

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: The tables