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Europa League on TV

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Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen on TV and live stream

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Recent form

With four wins from their last five competitive matches, Lilleström go into this match full of confidence. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0:6. Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven across the five matches.

Viktoria Pilsen have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they won 0:4 away to Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. Their latest Europa League match ended in a 1:2 defeat to PFK Levski Sofia. Pilsen scored 16 goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Form

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: The tables