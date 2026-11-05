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Europa League on TV
Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time
Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.
How to watch Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen on TV and live stream
Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Recent form
With four wins from their last five competitive matches, Lilleström go into this match full of confidence. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0:6. Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven across the five matches.
Viktoria Pilsen have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they won 0:4 away to Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. Their latest Europa League match ended in a 1:2 defeat to PFK Levski Sofia. Pilsen scored 16 goals and conceded eight across the five matches.
Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups
Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- H. Oedegaard
- R. Kovac
Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Form
Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record
Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|3
|+7
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|10
D
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|7
D
L
W
W
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|7
D
L
W
W
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|13
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|16
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|5
D
W
D
L
|17
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|5
D
L
D
W
|18
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
D
W
D
L
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|5
D
W
D
L
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|4
L
D
L
W
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
D
L
W
L
|23
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|4
L
D
L
W
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|3
L
L
W
L
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|32
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L