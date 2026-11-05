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Europa League
team-logoLillestroem
Aaraasen Stadion
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: who is showing or streaming the match?

Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen
Lillestroem
Viktoria Plzen
Europa League

Lilleström play Viktoria Pilsen in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Europa League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
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Advanced

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Global Match Access
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Basic

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen on TV and live stream

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Recent form

With four wins from their last five competitive matches, Lilleström go into this match full of confidence. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0:6. Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven across the five matches.

Viktoria Pilsen have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they won 0:4 away to Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. Their latest Europa League match ended in a 1:2 defeat to PFK Levski Sofia. Pilsen scored 16 goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

LIL

LIL - Form

SAN
W0-2
RSO
L0-6
BRA
W3-2
SOG
W2-1
STA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VPL

VPL - Form

JAB
W2-3
LES
L1-2
PAR
L1-2
JIH
W1-6
BOS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen lineups

4-3-3
Lillestroem crest
Lillestroem
LIL
Formation
Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
3-4-3
P. DahlbergP. DahlbergS. KristiansenS. KristiansenR. GabrielsenR. GabrielsenY. PaintsilY. PaintsilL. RangerL. RangerF. OttossonF. OttossonG. NyheimG. NyheimY. IbrahimajY. IbrahimajE. KitolanoE. KitolanoF. GulbrandsenF. GulbrandsenF. VaF. VaF. WiegeleF. WiegeleT. PaliscakT. PaliscakF. PrebslF. PrebslS. DwehS. DwehP. HrosovskyP. HrosovskyM. DoskiM. DoskiL. CervL. CervA. GabrielA. GabrielA. MemicA. MemicP. AduP. AduA. SojkaA. Sojka
Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
4-3-3
Lillestroem

Starting XI

Viktoria Plzen

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Oedegaard
  • R. Kovac

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Form

LIL

LIL - Form

SAN
W0-2
RSO
L0-6
BRA
W3-2
SOG
W2-1
STA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VPL

VPL - Form

JAB
W2-3
LES
L1-2
PAR
L1-2
JIH
W1-6
BOS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400103+712
W
W
W
W
2
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431092+710
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
421165+17
D
L
W
W
11
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
17
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412164+25
D
L
D
W
18
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
19
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
412169-35
D
W
D
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410346-23
L
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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