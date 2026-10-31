Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN streams Lazio-Cagliari exclusively. You can watch by downloading the app on any compatible device or visiting the platform's website. If you subscribe to both DAZN and Sky, you can activate the DAZN 1 channel on channel 214 of your Sky box.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world? You may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



With a VPN such as ExpressVPN, you can establish a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, you can get around geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with plenty to be excited about in Serie A.

With nine wins and just one draw from their first ten matches, the capital club are building something substantial at the top of the table. Inter are only three points behind them.

At the Mapei Stadium, Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 in their last outing. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The result consolidated their sole lead at the top of the table.

Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico in contrasting form. Fabio Pisacane's side have lost three in a row, most recently going down 4-2 to Roma, and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

Having scored against Roma, Nzola leads Cagliari's attack. He faces a tough task against a Lazio side in this form.

Read on for all the information on how to follow the match live.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side that have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas retains his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor start in midfield, behind an attacking trio of Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane returns to a 4-3-2-1 formation. Caprile starts in goal behind a back four of Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, while Adopo and Maldini play behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Form

Four straight Serie A wins have Lazio heading into this match in form. Their only recent draw came in a friendly against Juve Stabia. They beat Sassuolo 6-2 away in their latest league match, following wins over Juventus (3-0) and Parma (2-1). Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10 in their last five outings.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and have lost three in a row. Their most recent victory was a 1-0 away win over Udinese. They have scored four goals and conceded 11 in their last five games.

Head-to-head

Lazio's most recent meeting with Cagliari ended 0-0 in February 2026. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three, drawn one and lost one, scoring nine goals to Cagliari's two.

Standings

Currently, Lazio are second in Serie A, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Open your broadcaster's website or app and enjoy the match.

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