WATCH: Kwara United players sprinkled with blood before Confederation Cup fixture vs AS Douanes

Kwara United have accused AS Douanes of hiring herbalists who sprinkled blood on their players before Sunday’s Confederation Cup fixture in Niamey.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerien top-flight side bowed 3-0 to the Nigeria Professional Football League side in their first round, first leg fixture in Lagos last week. In their bid to secure qualification to the next round, fans of the club adopted a fetish practice by sprinkling blood on players of the Ilorin-based outfit before Sunday's second leg.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kwara United gave an account of how things transpired at the Stade General Seyni Kountche on Twitter: “AS Douanes hired herbalists and poured blood on the Kwara United FC players as they were about to enter the field. The two herbalists, one with a keg of blood and the other with a goat performed the act when the players were coming down from the bus. No single policeman.”

WATCH KWARA PLAYERS SPRINKLED WITH BLOOD

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the juju, AS Douanes failed to qualify for the second round as they crashed out 3-0 on aggregate after the game in Niamey ended 0-0. The hosts dominated the game for long periods, nevertheless, they would rue missed scoring opportunities.

WHAT NEXT FOR KWARA UNITED? The NPFL side will face Moroccan outfit RS Berkane in the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup. Kwara United will host the first leg on October 9 with the reverse fixture scheduled for Stade Municipal de Berkane a week later.