WATCH: Koulibaly scores stunning volley against Tottenham on Chelsea home debut

Kalidou Koulibaly netted a stunning first Chelsea goal on his home debut against Tottenham

Koulibaly volleys home his first Chelsea goal

The defender was making his home debut

Fellow new signing Cucurella provided the assist

WHAT HAPPENED?: With the scores level at 0-0 Marc Cucurella whipped in an out-swinging corner in the 19th minute. Thanks to some questionable Spurs marking, Koulibaly was left completely free in the box and he met the cross with a sweet volley which flew past Hugo Lloris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal puts Chelsea on course for their second Premier League win of the season against one of their biggest rivals. It hasn't been easy though, with Spurs drawing level through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before Reece James restored their advantage with just over 10 minutes to go.