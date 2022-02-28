Watch: Konate chokes on confetti as Liverpool celebrate Carabao Cup win - and Robertson found it hilarious

Liverpool had plenty to smile about after overcoming Chelsea in a Carabao Cup final penalty shootout, with Andy Robertson taking great delight in seeing Ibrahima Konate choke on celebratory confetti.

Ticker tape rained down on the Reds after they prevailed in an epic encounter with their Premier League rivals at Wembley Stadium which required 22 spot-kicks in order to determine a winner.

Caoimhin Kelleher converted the decisive effort from 12 yards, as fellow goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga fired high over the crossbar, and Jurgen Klopp’s side were able to get their hands on more major silverware.

Watch Konate chokes on confetti

Konate choking on confetti and Robbo finding it hilarious has done me in… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oiHSfu7cuu — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) February 27, 2022

The bigger picture

Liverpool’s triumph at the home of English football means that they remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Klopp’s men are back in the Premier League title race, as they sit six points adrift of Manchester City with a game in hand, and are also into the fifth round of the FA Cup and last 16 of the Champions League.

Konate will be hoping to figure prominently in all of those trophy quests as he seeks to add to a medal collection on Merseyside.

Article continues below

First trophy for this great club! What a feeling ❤️🏆 @LFC pic.twitter.com/RElh1k65GW — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) February 27, 2022

The French centre-half has taken in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, although only seven of those have been Premier League starts as he competes with the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for the right to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

Klopp’s men will be back in action on Wednesday when they play host to Norwich in the FA Cup, before then welcoming top-four hopefuls West Ham to Anfield on Saturday.

Further reading