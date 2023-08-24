WATCH: Karim Benzema wins the battle! Striker given captain's armband and scores for Al-Ittihad despite claims Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't want him

Karim Benzema wore the captain's armband and scored for Al-Ittihad despite the reports of tension between himself and manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Benzema scored first SPL goal

Wore captain's armband

Reports of tension with manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Following reports that coach Nuno had told the Ittihad board that Benzema did not fit his style and that he had not requested his signing, Benzema put on a show on Thursday. The reporting also claimed that he had requested the captain's armband but was denied, though he wore it as he stroked in a beautiful finish against Al-Riyadh.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema had drawn a blank in his first two games in the Saudi Pro League, so this was his first goal for the club in the division.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if there is still tension between the two, but if Benzema keeps scoring goals like this, that feels unlikely.