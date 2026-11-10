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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 11 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Juventus Training Center

Disney+ is broadcasting Juventus vs OL Lyon live. Here's how to stream the match.

At the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo, Juventus host OL Lyon in a UEFA Women's Champions League match. The two teams meet again in a competition attracting growing interest in Italy.

Isaac Guerrero's Juventus arrive in inconsistent form. They have won three of their last five matches but also suffered two heavy Serie A defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Roma.

In Europe, Juventus most recently beat Austria Wien W 4-1 in the Champions League. They took their chances in that match and will need to do so again against opponents of an entirely different calibre.

Jonatan Giraldez's Lyon arrive in extraordinary form. They have won their last five matches, including an emphatic 6-0 victory over Inter in the Women's Champions League, and have dominated in France and Europe.

In the Premiere Ligue, the French side have thrashed PSG 4-0 and Marseille 5-0. Lyon are currently second in the Champions League group, with Juventus fifth.

Find out below where to watch the match live.

Team news

Isaac Guerrero has not yet announced the official Juventus line-up. No information on injuries or suspensions is currently available. We will add any updates closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, Jonatan Giraldez has not yet revealed Lyon's likely line-up. The French side have also made no official announcements about absences or unavailable players.

Form

Juventus have won three and lost two of their last five matches, with no draws. Their most recent victory was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sassuolo on 7 November, while they beat Austria Wien W 4-1 in the Champions League. Both defeats came in the league: Juventus conceded nine goals against Roma (5-2) and Calcio Como 1907 (4-2).

Across their last five matches, Lyon have won five, scored 22 goals and conceded just one. Their latest result was a 7-1 Premiere Ligue win over Lens on 7 November. The French side thrashed Inter 6-0 in the Champions League and beat PSG 4-0 and Montpellier 5-2 in the league.

Head-to-head

Juventus and OL Lyon last met on 19 November 2025, sharing the points in a 3-3 Women's Champions League draw. Across their five most recent meetings, Lyon have two wins to Juventus's one, with two draws. Their meetings in 2022 were closely contested: a 1-1 draw at the Juventus Stadium, a 0-0 draw in France and one win apiece in the semi-finals of that edition.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League group stage, Lyon sit second and Juventus fifth.