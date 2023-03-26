WATCH: USMNT's Jordan Morris makes Seattle Sounders history by scoring FOUR goals against Sporting Kansas City

Jordan Morris wrote his name into the history books by scoring four goals for Seattle Sounders as they downed Sporting KC away from home.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jordan Morris became the first-ever Seattle Sounders player to score four goals in a single game. The USMNT player managed to slot his fourth past John Pulskamp with a leaping header from the cross of Brazilian winger Leo Chu. The 28-year-old is also just the third player to score four goals in an away MLS match and the first since Clint Mathis (5) for the MetroStars at Dallas in 2000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is only Morris' second hat-trick in MLS with his other coming against FC Dallas in the 2019 Western Conference Playoffs. Seattle Sounders will be hoping to keep up their scintillating form as they sit second in the Eastern Conference behind St. Louis City who have not lost a single game so far.

WHAT NEXT? Morris will be hoping to make the list for the next USMNT squad as he continues making inroads with Seattle Sounders as they look to cement their position in the playoff spots.