WATCH: Innovation Champions - Manchester United's lightning counters causing trouble in UEFA Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have been breaking at remarkable speed in the UCL this season

After creating history against in the Round of 16, are out to wreak further havoc in the UEFA against .

The Catalonian giants are seen as the favourite to progress to the semi-finals, but under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Red Devils have flourished under a new style of play, which has seen their defensive organisation and searing pace on the break come to the fore.

United have allowed the fewest goal-ending high turnovers in the UCL this season, and they rank first for direct speed (1.66m/sec) as they look to capitalise after soaking up pressure.

Their counter-attacks usually prove productive; United boast the second-highest converison rate on Europe's grand stage (60%).

Innovation Champions – Ep 13 Manchester United’s lightning attack strikes fear into Europe’s finest ⚡ #InnovateYourGame Posted by Goal.com on Friday, 5 April 2019

Watch the video above for the statistics and full breakdown.

