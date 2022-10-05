Richard Ofori's late blunder denied Orlando Pirates' a chance to get something from their 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat against Sekhukhune United.

Failed to clear the ball and was punished

Sekhukhune finally managed to beat Pirates

Bucs suffer second defeat of PSL season

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium, the Buccaneers found themselves trailing in the 84th minute when Elias Mokwana scored past Ofori.

With Pirates increasing their tempo looking for an equaliser, a mistake by the 28-year-old Ghana international gifted Babina Noko their second courtesy of Vusumzi Mncube in stoppage time.

After receiving a backpass from Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ofori took time to clear the ball despite having enough space to do so, and Mncube took the advantage to snatch the ball from his right leg, before rolling it into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The blunder by the Black Star allowed Sekhukhune to register their first ever victory against Pirates in the top-flight and also handed the Soweto-giants their second defeat of the season.

It further dented their hopes of catching up with PSL champions and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have garnered 19 points from nine matches, five more than Pirates, who are fourth on the 16-team table from the same number of matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR OFORI? Pirates and Ofori will target to bounce back to winning ways when they host second-placed Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium on Saturday before they face AmaZulu on October 14.