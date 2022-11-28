News Matches
WATCH: No time like the present! Ghana coach snaps sneaky selfie with dejected Son after beating South Korea

Hal Fish
7:43 PM GMT 28/11/2022
A Ghana coach decided to take a selfie with Son Heung-min just moments after South Korea fell to a 3-2 defeat to his side.
  • Son yet to score in Qatar
  • South Korea yet to win either
  • Lost despite coming back from 2-0 down

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham winger had just seen his nation drop all three points in a thrilling Group H clash at the World Cup. Upon the full-time whistle, while Son still stood on the pitch being consoled by two coaches from the Ghanaian coaching team, a third member try to snap a quick selfie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus had put Ghana 2-0 up, before South Korea scored twice in three minutes through Cho Gue-sung to level the match. However, Kudus then snatched all three points with a 68th-minute winner, leaving Son understandably dejected.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Having drawn 0-0 against Uruguay in their opening match, South Korea now have just one point from their opening two games and face a tough task to qualify for the knockout rounds – with Portugal still to play in their final game.

