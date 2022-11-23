WATCH: Germany shell-shocked! Doan & Asano seal incredible Japan comeback
- Japan score twice in eight minutes to comeback
- Both goals by substitutes
- Germany lost two World Cup openers in a row
WHAT HAPPENED? Japan's first goal came after Takumi Minanmino, formerly of Liverpool fizzed the ball across the box which Manuel Neuer only managed to parry away, into the path of Ritsu Doan. He had only been on for four minutes and slammed home to level the scores.
RITSU DOAN DRAWS JAPAN LEVEL WITH GERMANY 🇯🇵🙌#ITVFootball | #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/b4xExi5hJX— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022
Four minutes after coming on, Ritsu Doan fires home the rebound to level the match!#FIFAWorldCup | #JPN pic.twitter.com/VEHaAG5N65— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2022
Japan's second came from a ball over the top which another substitute Takum Asano raced onto before slamming the ball into the roof of the German net. The Japanese bench went wild and raced down the touchline to celebrate.
𝐎𝐇. 𝐌𝐘. 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐃.— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022
The touch 👌
The finish 🚀
Japan are BEATING Germany thanks to Takuma Asano 😱 pic.twitter.com/9emat3vyB2
What a touch by Takuma Asano. 🤤#FIFAWorldCup | #JPN— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2022
(via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/dwGQk6DDq1
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany have lost their last two opening World Cup fixtures, losing 1-0 to Mexico in 2018. They now face another uphill battle to get out of the group alongside European giants Spain.
