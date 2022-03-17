Barcelona are in Turkey for the second leg of a Europa League last-16 encounter with Galatasaray, but they may be feeling a little tired when taking to the field after seeing home supporters set fireworks off outside their hotel in the early hours of the morning.

With Xavi’s side hoping to be fast asleep at 3am, many will have been woken from their slumber by activity on the streets.

A heavyweight continental clash between La Liga and Super Lig giants is finely poised at 0-0 on aggregate, with both teams prepared to do whatever it takes in order to gain an upper hand in pursuit of a quarter-final spot.

The incident in question is reported to have occurred at around 3.45am, with the night sky in Istanbul being lit up.

The bigger picture

Galatasaray are famed for the imposing ‘Welcome to Hell’ greetings that they regularly offer up to visiting teams at their Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi home.

Barca will have to contend with that atmosphere when looking to prolong their continental adventure in 2021-22.

The Catalan giants suffered an early exit from the Champions League this season, as they tumbled out of that competition at the group stage, and are determined to chase down Europa League glory.

Galatasaray may be there for the taking as, despite being record-breaking 22-time title winners in Turkey, they are enduring a testing season that has them sat 11th in their domestic division.

