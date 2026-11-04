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Conference League
team-logoLugano
AIL Arena
team-logoFK Kauno Zalgiris
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris
Lugano
FK Kauno Zalgiris
Conference League

FC Lugano play FK Kauno Zalgiris in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
AIL Arena

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: TV channel and live stream

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris: Recent results

Five wins in a row have FC Lugano in fine form. They have scored 16 goals and conceded just seven across those games. Lugano most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1, while their 2-5 away win against Getafe in the Conference League stands out.

Over their last five games, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris won their most recent match 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. They have yet to pick up a point in the Conference League, though, losing 0-4 to Brighton before a 1-4 defeat against Brann.

LUG

LUG - Form

ZVE
W3-2
PUF
W0-4
GET
W2-5
THU
W2-3
BAS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KZA

KZA - Form

BHA
L4-0
SUD
W0-1
BRA
L1-4
ZAL
D0-0
HEG
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Line-ups

Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Croci-Torti

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Form

LUG

LUG - Form

ZVE
W3-2
PUF
W0-4
GET
W2-5
THU
W2-3
BAS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KZA

KZA - Form

BHA
L4-0
SUD
W0-1
BRA
L1-4
ZAL
D0-0
HEG
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Head-to-head record

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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