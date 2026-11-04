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FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 AIL Arena

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: TV channel and live stream

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris: Recent results

Five wins in a row have FC Lugano in fine form. They have scored 16 goals and conceded just seven across those games. Lugano most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1, while their 2-5 away win against Getafe in the Conference League stands out.

Over their last five games, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris won their most recent match 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. They have yet to pick up a point in the Conference League, though, losing 0-4 to Brighton before a 1-4 defeat against Brann.

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Line-ups

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Form

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Head-to-head record

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: The tables