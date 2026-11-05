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FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 AIL Arena

FC Lugano face FK Kauno Zalgiris on 05.11.2026, with kick-off at 21:00.

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: TV channel and live stream

What's been happening at FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris?

FC Lugano go into the match on a run of five straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven. They most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1. Their 2-5 away win over Getafe in the Conference League was particularly impressive.

Over their past five games, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris won their most recent match 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. In the Conference League, though, they have no points: they lost 0-4 to Brighton, then 1-4 to Brann.

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: line-ups

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: form

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: head-to-head record

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: the tables