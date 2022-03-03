Watch: Everton & Boreham Wood players walk out with Ukraine flags as Mykolenko captains Toffees for FA Cup tie

Both sets of players from the Everton and Boreham Wood squads walked onto the pitch wearing Ukraine flags before their fifth-round FA Cup tie, with the Toffees handing Vitaliy Mykolenko captaincy duties.

Everton welcomed National League outfit Boreham Wood to Goodison Park on Thursday night on the back of a turbulent week for the club amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The Merseyside outfit suspended sponsorships with companies owned by Uzbek-born billionaire Alisher Usmanov, while Mykolenko has made headlines for publically criticising the Russian national team for remaining silent while the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Watch: Everton & Boreham Wood put on a united front

Ukraine international Mykolenko was given the captain's armband for Everton's latest FA Cup outing and he led out both sets of players in emotional scenes at Goodison.

The home and away fans both gave a standing ovation and held up banners showing phrases such as "I stand with Ukraine", while Boreham Wood also presented a special jersey with Mykolenko's name emblazoned on the back.

