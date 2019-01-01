Where can we watch the UEFA Europa League in Southeast Asia?
The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble.
48 teams have been divided into twelve groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway soon.
Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Europa League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 1
|Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (MY/SG/PH)
|Astana
|v
|Partizan
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Wolfsberger AC
|v
|AS Roma
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|St.Etienne
|v
|Wolfsburg
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Young Boys
|v
|Rangers
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|v
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Oleksandria
|v
|Gent
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|AZ Alkmaar
|v
|Man United
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Besiktas
|v
|Wolves
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|CSKA Moscow
|v
|Espanyol
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Ferencvaros
|v
|Ludogorets
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|v
|FC Porto
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Sporting Braga
|v
|Slovan Bratislava
|Oct 4
|11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am
|Malmo FF
|v
|Kobenhavn
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Sevilla
|v
|APOEL
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Krasnodar
|v
|Getafe
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Sporting CP
|v
|LASK
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Trabzonspor
|v
|FC Basel
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Lazio
|v
|Rennes
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Arsenal
|v
|Standard Liege
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Lugano
|v
|Dinamo Kyiv
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Rosenborg
|v
|PSV Eindhoven
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Celtic
|v
|CFR Cluj
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Dudelange
|v
|Qarabag
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
|Vitoria Guimaraes
|v
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Oct 4
|2:00 am / 3:00 am
Watching the UEFA Europa League in South East Asia
DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Europa League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Astana v Partizan
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
2) Wolfsberger AC v Roma
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
3) Saint-Étienne v Wolfsburg
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
4) Young Boys v Rangers
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
5) İstanbul Başakşehir v Borussia M'gladbach
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
6) Oleksandria v Gent
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
7) AZ v Manchester United
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
8) Beşiktaş v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
9) CSKA Moskva v Espanyol
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
10) Ferencváros v Ludogorets
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
11) Feyenoord v Porto
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
12) Sporting Braga v Slovan Bratislava
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
13) Malmö FF v København
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
14) Sevilla v APOEL
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
15) Krasnodar v Getafe
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
16) Sporting CP v LASK
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
17) Trabzonspor v Basel
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
18) Lazio v Rennes
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
19) Arsenal v Standard Liège
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
Watch this match LIVE also on DAZN's YouTube and Facebook pages (for fans in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines).
20) Lugano v Dynamo Kyiv
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
21) Rosenborg v PSV Eindhoven
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
22) Celtic v CFR Cluj
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
23) Dudelange v Qarabağ
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here
24) Vitória Guimarães v Eintracht Frankfurt
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand
|Click Here