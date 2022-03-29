Watch Eriksen lead out Denmark at Parken for first time since terrifying cardiac arrest

Brentford star Christian Eriksen led his national side Denmark out for their match against Serbia in a friendly as he was handed the captain's armband.

It's been a whirlwind year for the talented Dane who went through a horrific accident during the Euros last summer as he suffered a heart attack.

It's the first time since that moment that Eriksen is back on the pitch at the Parken Stadium and he will be hoping to lead them to glory.

What happened?

Eriksen can be seen in the video above leading the line of Danish players as they prepared to walk onto the pitch ahead of their match.

Almost all those present in the stadium gave him a standing ovation as they recognised the difficulties he has gone through in the past year.

Eriksen's heart attack

In Denmark's match vs Finland at the same stadium last summer, Eriksen shocked the world by collapsing on the pitch without being provoked by any players.

It became immediately obvious the situation was serious and the former Tottenham Hotspur man needed immediate medical care.

Luckily the quick reactions of all those involved meant Eriksen recovered well, was fitted with a defibrillator and left Inter to join Brentford to get his career back on track.

