WATCH: England's Mead sends Bramall Lane into frenzy with Euro 2022 goal to give Lionesses lead over Sweden

The competition's leading scorer did it again as she gave the tournament hosts a first-half lead

Beth Mead's opening goal for England sent Bramall Lane into a frenzy as the Lionesses seized a first-half lead against Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final clash.

Mead scored in the 34th minute of Tuesday's match as she netted her sixth goal of the tournament, giving her the joint-most goals in a single Euros.

The goal came via an assist from Lucy Bronze as the England right-back fired a cross into Mead, who took a touch down before rifling a shot into the back of the net.

Article continues below

Watch: Mead's goal against Sweden