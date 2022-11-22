News Matches
WATCH: England star Jack Grealish greets superfan Finlay after dedicating World Cup goal celebration to him

Dan Bernstein
8:41 PM GMT 22/11/2022
Jack Grealish World Cup 2022
England forward Jack Grealish called up superfan Finlay after dedicating his first World Cup goal to the 11-year-old.

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish told a happy Finlay that he was "famous" after the World Cup celebration went viral on social media. The boy wouldn't stop smiling on the video call, which England shared on Twitter after their 6-2 win over Iran. Grealish - who's sister also has cerebral palsy - previously visited Finlay at a disability football club ran by Manchester City, where he asked him to "do the worm" if he scored.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whatever you think of Grealish as a player, the connection he's built with Finlay is a beautiful example of the positive power football can have on the world. It's admirable that he's made a fan's life better this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? Perhaps there's another Finlay-inspired celebration in the works for Grealish, who will next play against the United States on Friday.

