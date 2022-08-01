Watch: England Euros hero Kelly runs from live interview to join in rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'

The match-winner ran away to celebrate with her team-mates once the Neil Diamond song started

England star Chloe Kelly was caught up in the excitement of celebrating Sunday's Women's Euro 2022 success so much that she cut an interview short. The match-winner could not resist singing 'Sweet Caroline' along with her team-mates at Wembley as they cheered in front of supporters.

Kelly, who scored the decisive goal in extra-time as the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1, was being interviewed by BBC Sport when she heard the Neil Diamond hit ring out in the national stadium.

She then started singing along into the microphone before running off to join her co-stars.

Watch Chloe Kelly end interview to sing Sweet Caroline

Kelly gets Brandi Chastain's approval for celebration

After poking in the winning goal against Germany, Kelly celebrated by taking her shirt off before waving it around as she cheered with her team-mates.

The celebration was reminiscent of former United States women's star Brandi Chastain's after her decisive penalty in the 1999 World Cup final against Chile.

The legendary former player acknowledged the similarity on social media as she congratulated Kelly on the goal.

"I see you," she wrote on Twitter. "Well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!"