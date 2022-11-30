WATCH: El Hadji Diouf goes wild after Senegal floor Ecuador in World Cup contest

El Hadji Diouf shouted and screamed at the camera after Senegal progressed to the Round of 16 following their 2-1 victory against Ecuador on Tuesday.

Diouf is part of Senegal's technical team

Senegal are through to the Round of 16

They will face England in next match

WHAT HAPPENED? In the video captured by SuperSport TV, the 41-year-old Diouf is seen at Khalifa International Stadium after goals from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly had helped the Lions of Teranga advance to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Diouf, who is part of Senegal's technical team in Qatar, is heard shouting, "we have made it, we have made it' towards the camera while thumping his chest.

WHAT DID OKOCHA SAY? His actions have elated Nigeria legend Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha, who was part of the team analysing the Group A fixture.

"It is amazing to see the guy still involved, you know I mean, these are the people that encourage the next generation, people that have been there, done it, we are talking about El Hadji Diouf, and we all know what a servant he was Senegal national team and is great to see him still involved with the national."

🗣 "WE SEE YOU EL HADJI DIOUF"



El Hadji Diouf is every Senegal fan right now 😂👌#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/9lY03GehmK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diouf, who played for a host of clubs in Europe, among them Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Rangers, won over 70 caps for Senegal and scored 24 goals.

He was part of the Senegal team that featured in the 2002 World Cup finals where the Africans reached the quarter-finals but lost to Turkey in extra time.

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL? The Lions of Teranga will get ready to face England in the Round of 16 on Sunday.