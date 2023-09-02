WATCH: The first to ever do it! Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 850th career goal in man of the match display as Al-Nassr thrash Al-Hazm

Harry Sherlock
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty Images
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrPro LeagueAl HazmAl Hazm vs Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb goal and provided two assists as Al-Nassr thumped Al-Hazm on Saturday.

  • Ronaldo slammed ball into top corner
  • Nassr thumped Hazm
  • Portuguese also laid on two assists

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was in sparkling form as Nassr swatted Hazm aside on Saturday evening. Having laid on two assists, the Portuguese superstar got in on the act with a superb finish. After some neat interplay in the box, Ronaldo fired the ball into the top corner and pulled out his trademark celebration.

That goal is the Portugal star's 850th of his club career, making him the first player to ever reach the mileston.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo now has six goals in his four Saudi Pro League appearances this season, and will be planning to keep Nassr climbing the table after they lost their first two games of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Nassr play Al-Raed next weekend.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

30683 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 62%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12%Karim Benzema
  • 10%Neymar
  • 9%Roberto Firmino
  • 1%Malcom
  • 6%Other
30683 Votes

Editors' Picks